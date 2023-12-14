UML Chairman Oli assaulted in Dhankuta (With video)

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been assaulted in Dhankuta.

A man standing in line with flowers to welcome Oli at Leguwa assaulted him at around 12 noon Thursday. Police have detained the man.

A video of the incident made public on social media shows the man, Mahesh Rai, assaulting Oli while his one hand is grabbed by security personnel.

According to Dhankuta’s Chief District Officer Punya Bikram Paudel, the person was found to have consumed alcohol.

“He has been detained after his behavior was deemed suspicious,” he said.

Oli arrived in Dhankuta on Thursday as part of the UML’s campaign centered on the Mid-Hill Highway.