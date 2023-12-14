NSU demonstrates against sale of Ncell shares (Pictures)

Nepal Student Union, the student wing of Nepali Congress, staged a demonstration against the sale of Ncell shares in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Students affiliated to NSU staged a demonstration at Padma Kanya Multiple Campus on Thursday morning demanding investigation into irregularities in the trading of Ncell shares.

NSU alleged that the Malaysian company Axiata exited Ncell by evading taxes.

The students taking part in the demonstration wore masks and carried placards with various demands.

Axiata said on December 1 that it had sold its 80 percent shares in Ncell to Spectrlite UK Limited for US$ 50 million (Rs 6.66 billion).

The government has already formed a high-level committee headed by former auditor general Tanka Mani Sharma to investigate the case.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration.