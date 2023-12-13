Parliament General Secretary Gautam's resignation approved

The resignation of Bharat Raj Gautam, general secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat, has been approved.

Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai, spokesperson for the President's Office, said that President Ram Chandra Paudel accepted Gautam’s resignation on Wednesday.

Gautam had submitted his resignation to the President's Office on Sunday.

Following Gautam’s resignation, House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timilsina had recommended to the president on Monday to appoint House of Representatives Secretary Padam Prasad Pandeya to the post.

Pandeya has been given the responsibility of acting general secretary.