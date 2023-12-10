Haribol Gajurel resigns as PM Dahal's chief political advisor

Deputy General Secretary of CPN (Maoist Center) Haribol Gajurel has resigned as the chief political advisor of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Gajurel resigned on December 6, but the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has yet to approve his resignation.

“I resigned on December 6. I have mentioned the reason for resignation in the resignation letter. I will tell you when it is approved," Gajurel told Setopati.

When asked whether he submitted his resignation to file candidacy for the National Assembly election, Gajurel clarified that he had no such desire.

"I have absolutely no desire to run for the National Assembly, I will tell you the rest after the resignation is accepted," he said.