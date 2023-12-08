PM Dahal meets Bipin Joshi's parents

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met with the parents of Bipin Joshi, the Nepali student who is being held hostage by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for the past two months.

PM Dahal met and talked to Joshi’s parents at Dhangadhi Airport on Friday.

Joshi’s parents requested the prime minister to take initiatives for their son’s return to Nepal. In reply, PM Dahal said that the government had been taking initiatives to secure his release.

Joshi, who hails from Bhimdatta Municipality-6, Kanchanpur, was studying in Israel. Hamas took him hostage during its surprise attack on Israel on October 7.