Govt forms committee headed by Tanka Mani Sharma to probe Ncell case

The government has formed a high-level committee to investigate the Ncell shares transaction case.

The Ncell Case Study and Investigation Committee has been formed under the coordination of former auditor general Tanka Mani Sharma.

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma said that the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday formed an inquiry committee headed by former auditor general Sharma.

Secretary Phanindra Gautam, Joint Secretary Ritesh Kumar Shakya, Joint Secretary Baburam Bhandari and Sujan Kumar Kafle are members of the committee. The committee has been given one month to submit its report.

Earlier, a meeting of top leaders of the ruling coalition held in Baluwatar had suggested that the government form a committee to conduct an in-depth investigation into the Ncell case.

The Malaysian company Axiata said on December 1 that it had sold its 80 percent shares in Ncell to Spectrlite UK Limited for US$ 50 million (Rs 6.66 billion).