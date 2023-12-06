DPM Narayan Kaji Shrestha undergoes angioplasty at Gangalal

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has had angioplasty at the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center on Tuesday.

A team including Dr Arun Maskey performed angioplasty at the center on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Home Ministry.

Shrestha on October 18 had suffered a mild heart attack in Beijing where he had gone to attend the Belt and Road Forum and was hospitalized at the Peking Union Medical College. Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain, the hospital had said then.

The angiography done in Beijing had also showed some partial obstructions on the right side and the procedure of angioplasty was done at Gangalal on Tuesday to clear the obstructions, according to the Home Ministry statement.

He is currnetly recovering in the Intensive Care Unit and his condition is stable.