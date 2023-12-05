Foreign Minister Saud urges Qatar to take initiative for release of Bipin Joshi

Foreign Minister NP Saud has urged the Qatar government to take initiative to secure release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi who is being held hostage by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Minister Saud has urged Qatari Ambassador to Nepal Mishal Mohammad Al-Ansari to take initiative for release of Joshi during the latter’s visit to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Al-Ansari told Minister Saud that the Qatari government has been taking initiative to stop the fighting between Israel and Hamas that has resumed recently after a few days of cease-fire, and to secure release of all those taken hostage by Hamas including Joshi.

The government has been repeatedly urging for release of Joshi.

Saud had also requested Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi to take initiative for Joshi’s release during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry on November 24.

Saud had also invited the Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Hanan Goder to the ministry and discussed the matter on November 23.

Saud’s secretariat has said that he would also raise the issue of Joshi’s release during the 21st edition of Doha Forum scheduled to be held from December 10.