Nine complaints against three judges recommended for SC justices

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has received nine complaints against three of the six judges recommended for Supreme Court justices, with the highest number of complaints filed against Saranga Subedi.

Subedi has five complaints against her, while Tek Prasad Dhungana has three and Abdul Aziz Musalman has one.

Nirmala Devi Sah and Binod Prasad Sah, who have been staging a hunger strike at Maitihgar demanding justice for their daughter Arati Sah, have filed a complaint against Subedi, who has already served as a high court judge.

A joint bench of Kiran Pokharel and Subedi had released Arati’s husband Moti Babu Sah and father-in-law Madan Mohan on general date citing insufficient evidence in the complaint filed by Nirmala and Binod.

The court’s registrar Khadga Raj Adhikari told Setopati that the court had ordered them to be released on general date saying the incident appeared to be a suicide and not murder.

Arati was married to Moti Babu Sah of Mithileshwar Mauwahi, Mithila Bihari Municipality-3 on July 14 , 2021. She had been living with the family at Thapa Chowk in Janakpurdham-8, Dhanusha, after marriage.

She was found hanging in her husband’s home in Dhanusha on May 21.

Arati’s parents claim that she was murdered over dowry but her husband and father-in-law have been saying that she killed herself.

The Dhanusha District Court had remanded Moti Babu and Madan Mohan to custody after the bail hearing in the case filed by Arati’s parents, but the high court released them on general date.

The Judicial Council had recommended six people for appointment as Supreme Court justices. Among them, no complaints have been filed against Mahesh Sharma Paudel, Sunil Kumar Pokharel and Bal Krishna Dhakal.