Statute convention of Maoist Center set to be postponed

The statute convention of ruling CPN (Maoist Center) earlier scheduled before mid-December is set to be postponed.

It is unlikely to be held before mid-December due to the busy schedule of Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also the prime minister (PM), extension of the special campaign for transformation with the people and other reasons.

The party’s central committee meeting held from August 1-5 in Kathmandu had decided to hold the statute convention by mid-December and the special general convention six months after that.

It had also started the three-month special campaign for transformation with the people from September 3 to hold discussion with the people about how the party should be transformed before the statute convention.

But the special campaign now has been extended by a month citing that it is going positively.

The party had decided to distribute and renew party membership and form new party committees along with the special campaign. That is going on even now.

“It is almost certain that the statute convention will not be held before mid-December as the special campaign has been extended by a month. Decision about when to hold it will be taken after party meeting,” Maoist Vice-chairman and Spokesperson Agni Sapkota said.