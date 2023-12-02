Fake Bhutanese Refugees Scam Tek Nath Rizal granted bail; Top Bahadur Rayamajhi to remain in custody; bench divided on Khand
Shova Sharma

Shova Sharma

Kathmandu, Dec 1
File Photo of Rizal
File Photo of Rizal

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio