Oli calls Deuba after reaching latter's home district Dadeldhura

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli called Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba after reaching the latter’s home district Dadeldhura as part of the main opposition party’s Mid-Hill Highway centric campaign.

Oli revealed that he made a goodwill call to Deuba upon reaching Dadeldhura on Thursday and his secretariat even made a video of the same that has been posted on the social media. Oli used the words ‘Jay Nepal’, used by NC cadres and leaders, to greet Deuba.

“Beautiful Dadeldhura! My friend Sher Bahadur Deuba’s home district. I felt like calling him after arriving here. He said ‘welcome to Dadeldhura!’ even though he is in Kathmandu. Thank You Dear Sher Bahadur!” Oli has posted on Facebook.