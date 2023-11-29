President Paudel, PM Dahal hold talks at Sheetal Niwas

President Ram Chandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal held talks on Wednesday.

PM Dahal met President Paudel at the Sheetal Niwas ahead of his scheduled departure for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

PM Dahal is flying to the UAE on Wednesday evening to take part in the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

During the meeting, President Paudel requested PM Dahal to draw the attention of the global community to climate change, protection of the Himalayas, and Chure conservation, according to the president’s press advisor Kiran Pokharel.

President Paudel also suggested that PM Dahal create a situation that Nepal can benefit from.