Foreign Minister Saud to visit Qatar next week, take initiatives for Bipin Joshi's release
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Nov 29
Foreign Minister NP Saud (left) with Bipin Joshi's parents. (Photo: Foreign Minister's Personal Secretariat)
Foreign Minister NP Saud (left) with Bipin Joshi's parents. (Photo: Foreign Minister's Personal Secretariat)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio