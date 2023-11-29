Foreign Minister Saud to visit Qatar next week, take initiatives for Bipin Joshi's release

Foreign Minister NP Saud has said that he will take initiatives to secure the release of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who is being held hostage by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, during his visit to Qatar next week.

According to Saud’s personal secretariat, the foreign minister is scheduled to visit Qatar on December 9 to take part in the 21st Doha Forum.

Saud met Joshi’s parents in Mahendranagar on Wednesday morning and told them that he is preparing to visit Qatar to take further initiatives for Joshi’s release.

During a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry on November 24, Saud requested Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi to take initiatives for Joshi’s release.

In reply, Al-Muraikhi assured help for Joshi’s release as soon as possible.

Saud also invited the Israeli ambassador to Nepal to the ministry and discussed the matter on November 23.

During his stay in Qatar, Saud will take part in the 21st Doha Forum being held in the Qatari capital on December 10-11.