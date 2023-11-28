PM Dahal, Oli hold talks at Singha Durbar

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli held talks on Monday.

According to the prime minister’s press coordinator Surya Kiran Sharma, Dahal and Oli talked about contemporary political issues during their meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday afternoon.

Oli is flying to Dhangadhi on Tuesday afternoon for a campaign that is set to start from Jhulaghat of Baitadi on Thursday.

The Jhulaghat-Chiwa Bhanjyang campaign will run for three weeks and will be centered on the Pushpalal Mid-hill Highway.

It is said that Dahal and Oli met on Tuesday as the main opposition leader will be out of Kathmandu for three weeks for the campaign.