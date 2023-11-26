Foreign Secretary Paudel accused of sending daughter to Switzerland in program meant for govt staffer

Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudel, who has been recommended as ambassador to Canada, has been accused of abusing government resources.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee had invited complaints against Paudel after he was recommended for the position.

The committee has received a complaint accusing him of sending his daughter to Switzerland in a program meant for government staffer. The complaint claims that his daughter, who is not a government employee, was sent for the program that provides around Rs 600,000 a month.

Paudel, whose term as secretary is set to end on December 6, was recommended as ambassador to Canada on October 20.