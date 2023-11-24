Habeas corpus petition filed claiming Durga Prasai has been put under house arrest

A habeas corpus petition has been filed with the Supreme Court (SC) pointing that medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai has been put under house arrest.

Senior advocate Surendra Bhandari has registered the habeas corpus petition with the SC on Friday claiming that the District Administration Office, Bhaktapur and Bhaktapur Police have kept Prasai under house arrest since Friday morning, according to Communication Officer at the SC Govinda Prasad Ghimire.

The SC has scheduled hearing for the petition on Sunday.

Prasai had planned a protest program in Tinkune for Friday. But the District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu, did not allow that saying that Prasai had not obtained permission for holding demonstration at Tinkune.

The Kathmandu DAO had designated the road near the Tribhuvan University Office of the Controller of Examinations at Balkhu for Prasai’s demonstration on Thursday and summoned Prasai to seek permission to hold one there even on Friday. But Prasai did not turn up to seek permission.

The administration has denied keeping Prasai under house arrest and insisted that police personnel have been deployed for his security in the past few days.