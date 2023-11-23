Durga Prasai and supporters hold demonstration at Balkhu (Pictures)

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai and his supporters held a demonstration at Balkhu in Kathmandu on Thursday afternoon.

A scuffle broke out between the police and the demonstrators when the latter tried to march toward Kuleshwar from Balkhu Chowk. The demonstrators dispersed after the police used force to contain the situation.

There were also clashes between the police and demonstrators affiliated to National Youth Federation Nepal and ANNFSU, the sister organizations of CPN-UML.

The clashes ensued after some Youth Federation and ANNFSU supporters entered Balkhu from Kalimati-Kuleshwar area and attacked Prasai’s supporters. Police used tear gas and water cannon to bring the situation under control.

The Kathmandu administration had designated the road near the Tribhuvan University Office of the Controller of Examinations at Balkhu for Prasai’s demonstration.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration at Balkhu.