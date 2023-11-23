Security beefed up in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The government has beefed up security in the Kathmandu Valley in view of the demonstrations being held by two different groups on Thursday.

The youth wing of the main opposition CPN-UML, National Youth Federation Nepal, and medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai are both organizing programs in the Valley. The UML youth wing is organizing its program at Tinkune and Prasai at Balkhu.

Around 10,000 Nepal Police and APF personnel have been mobilized around Tinkune and Balkhu, and across the Valley, according to the Nepal Police.

The security agencies will also use drones for surveillance of the programs to be held in Tinkune and Balkhu.

Here are some pictures taken on Thursday.