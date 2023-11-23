10,000 police personnel mobilized in Valley, drones to be used for surveillance

The government has mobilized a large number of security persons in the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

The youth wing of the main opposition CPN-UML, National Youth Federation Nepal, and medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai are both organizing programs in the Valley. The UML youth wing is organizing its program at Tinkune and Prasai at Balkhu.

Around 10,000 Nepal Police and APF personnel have been mobilized around Tinkune and Balkhu, and across the Valley, according to the Nepal Police.

The security agencies will also use drones for surveillance of the programs to be held in Tinkune and Balkhu.

National Youth Federation Nepal Incharge Mahesh Basnet and Prasai have been resorting to accusations and counter accusations against each other in recent times.

The District Administration Offices of Kathmandu and Lalitpur have declared prohibited zones at different places to prevent possible clashes between the two sides.

The prohibited zones include the area from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwore, the President's Office, the residences of prime minister and ministers, and the United Nations House area at Pulchowk among others.