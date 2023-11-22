NSP forms Bhattarai-led committee for unification with Maoist Center and other parties

Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) has formed a committee headed by party chairman Baburam Bhattarai for unification with CPN (Maoist Center) and other parties.

A meeting of the NSP central committee held on Wednesday decided to form a committee headed by Bhattarai to unify with Maoist Center and other parties with similar ideology and politics for building a Socialist Center.

NSP Chairman Mahindra Raya Yadav, Joint Chairman Ganga Narayan Shrestha, Vice-chairman Durga Sob, General Secretary Ramesh Prasad Yadav and executive member Janak Raj Shah are members of the Bhattarai-led coordination committee.

The meeting also decided to extend the organization building and expansion campaign by two months till March 13, 2024.

NSP leader Bishwadeep Pandey told Setopati that the meeting decided to hold local level meetings and form committees by January 14, 2024.

Similarly, the central committee has decided to hold meetings of wards and municipalities in December-January, provincail conferences in January-February and national conference in April next year.