SC moved against declaration of Maitighar-New Baneshwar as prohibited zone

A petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the Kathmandu District Administration Office’s declaration of the Maitighar-New Baneshwar area as a prohibited zone.

Advocate Swagat Nepal filed a petition at the apex court on Tuesday against the Kathmandu administration’s decision.

Hearing on the petition has been scheduled for Wednesday.

National Youth Federation Nepal, the youth wing of CPN-UML, and medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai were preparing to hold separate demonstrations at Maitighar Mandala on Thursday.

The Kathmandu DAO on Monday declared the area from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwar a prohibited zone for 30 days with immediate effect, a decision it said was to maintain peace and security and prevent clashes.

The administration has also designated separate locations for the two groups’ demonstrations. Following the Kathmandu administration’s decision, Youth Federation is preparing to hold its demonstration at Tinkune, and Prasai’s group at Balkhu.