Bipin Joshi in Hamas captivity: IDF tells Nepali Embassy in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that Nepali student Bipin Joshi is also among those held hostage and taken to Gaza by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

According to a statement issued by the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, a spokesperson for the IDF has informed the embassy that Joshi is also among those held hostage and taken to Gaza by Hamas after attacking Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel on October 7.

The embassy said that Joshi’s condition could not be ascertained as he is still out of contact. It added that the search for Joshi is continuing.

Israel had earlier told the Nepal government that Joshi could be held captive by Hamas.

Ten Nepali students were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. The students had gone to Israel from Far Western University under the Israeli government’s “Learn and Earn” program.