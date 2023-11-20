Talks on with Bhattarai and Chand, no alternative to unity: PM Dahal

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that he is in constant talks with Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) Chairman Baburam Bhattarai and CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand.

Addressing an event organized by the party in Rukum West on Sunday, Dahal said that they will move ahead united.

“Discussion was held with Biplav [Chand] only this morning, there’s also constant dialog with Baburam Bhattarai,” Dahal said. “There was discussion on moving ahead united, not divided as in the past.”

Dahal said that cadres and families of martyrs and the injured have been left disappointed as the party has split repeatedly. He added that there was no alternative to unity as they have felt that the achievements gained through the “People’s War” would be lost when the Maoists split.

(With inputs from RSS)