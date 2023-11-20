Maoist Center and NSP discuss party unification

CPN (Maoist Center) and the Baburam Bhattarai-led Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) have held talks on unification between the two parties.

A meeting between Maoist Center talks committee coordinator Krishna Bahadur Mahara, NSP talks committee coordinator Ganga Narayan Shrestha and others held on Sunday discussed suggesting to both parties to form a unification coordination committee for party unification.

The meeting was also briefed about the talks committees’ past activities.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, it was decided to move forward on the basis of consensus after discussing ideological and policy-related issues raised by both the parties. The meeting also decided to suggest to both the parties to move forward as per the agreement reached by the party unification coordination committee on the party’s name, organizational structure, election symbol and other matters, the statement added.