House committee seeks birth-related documents of AIG Gyawali from Home Ministry

The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has sought documents related to the date of birth of Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police Shyam Lal Gyawali from the Home Ministry.

Chairman of the committee Ramhari Khatiwada said that the committee has received a complaint regarding AIG Gyawali’s date of birth. He added that the committee has written to the Home Ministry to find out the facts.

Khatiwada said that it is necessary to form a subcommittee to look into such matters as the age of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army and civil service employees often comes into controversy.

A complaint was filed accusing AIG Gyawali of joining the police force by altering his date of birth. A petition was also filed at the Supreme Court regarding the controversy over his date of birth. But the apex court refused to register the petition.