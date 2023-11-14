Govt decides to ban TikTok in Nepal

The government has decided to ban the video-sharing app TikTok in Nepal.

Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said that a Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to ban TikTok in Nepal.

Sharma said that the decision to ban TikTok was taken as social harmony was being disrupted.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that the government decided to ban the social media platform as it was used to disrupt social harmony, weaken nationalism and for unruly activities.

Meanwhile, Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has written to internet service providers (ISPs) to ban TikTok.

According to NTA’s Assistant Spokesperson Achyutananda Mishra, NTA wrote to all ISPs to ban TikTok after Monday’s Cabinet decision.

Mishra said that the TikTok headquarters has also been informed about the decision.

He said that TikTok will be banned in the country within 24 hours.

The government’s decision to ban TikTok has been widely criticized on social media.