Ruling coalition finalizes sharing of ministries in Koshi

The ruling coalition has finalized sharing of ministries in Koshi province.

According to CPN (Maoist Center) leader Indra Angbo, the ruling coalition parties reached an agreement on sharing of ministries during a meeting held on Saturday afternoon.

Nepali Congress will get four ministries including the chief minister, Maoist Center will get three ministries, and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) will get one ministry each according to the agreement, Angbo added.

Shamsher Rai of NC, Ganesh Upreti of Maoist Center and Kamal Jawegu of Unified Socialist are currently ministers in the Koshi government headed by Chief Minister Kedar Karki.

As per the agreement, two more ministers each from NC and Maoist Center and one minister from JSP will join Karki's Cabinet.

Angbo said that Cabinet expansion will take place immediately after Tihar as the ruling coalition parties have already reached an agreement. However, the parties have yet to agree on the ministries each party will get.

According to Angbo, sharing of committees of the provincial assembly will be finalized after holding discussions with other parties.

Angbo said that the meeting held on Saturday also agreed to amend the budget replacement bill to be brought through ordinance by setting certain criteria.

NC leader Karki became chief minister with the support of CPN-UML on October 14 after he rebelled against the ruling coalition’s decision to make Indra Angbo chief minister.

UML quit the government on November 4 saying Karki had inducted ministers from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist against their agreement. But it has not withdrawn its support to the Karki-led government.