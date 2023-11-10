Madhes CM Yadav submits six-point demand to PM Dahal

The Madhes government has made six demands with the federal government regarding transfer of exclusive powers granted to the provincial governments by the Constitution and given it an ultimatum of one month to fulfill the demands.

A delegation led by Madhes Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav met Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Singha Durbar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum letter containing the demands to him.

The Madhes government has demanded rights for police integration, deployment of civil servants, management of guthi (trust) and public land, financial matters and prosecutorial powers.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday Chief Minister Yadav said that the provincial government has been forced to struggle for its rights due to apathy of big political parties toward federalism.

“We will announce phase-wise protest programs if our demands are not met within 30 days. The conditions were different during the earlier agitation. We will now wage a decisive agitation,” he added.

Yadav said that such decisive agitation will be waged both at the center and the province, and another press conference would be held to announce the agitation programs.

The Constitution in Schedule 6 has listed 21 exclusive powers to be exercised by the provinces.