Madhes issues 30-day ultimatum to federal government

The Madhes government has given the federal government an ultimatum of one month to transfer the exclusive powers granted to the provincial governments by the Constitution.

A team led by Chief Minister (CM) Saroj Kumar Yadav is set to leave for Kathmandu on Thursday to hand over memorandum letter to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal demanding rights for police integration, deployment of civil servants, forests areas and guthi (trust) land among others.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday CM Yadav has said that the provincial government has been forced to struggle for its rights due to apathy of big political parties toward federalism. “We will announce phase-wise protest programs if our demands are not met within 30 days. The conditions were different during the earlier agitation. We will now wage a decisive agitation,” he has added.

He has revealed that such decisive agitation will be waged both at the center and the province, and another press conference would be held to announce the agitation programs.

The Constitution in Schedule 6 has listed 21 exclusive powers to be exercised by the provinces.