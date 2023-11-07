President Paudel visits earthquake-hit Jajarkot (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel visited the earthquake-hit Jajarkot district on Tuesday.

President Paudel reached Jajarkot Hospital and inquired about the condition of those injured in the earthquake.

The injured requested him to make arrangements for their treatment, food, and building construction.

In reply, the president assured them that arrangements would be made for everything including food and accommodation and that he would talk to the government about it.

Jajarkot’s Chief District Officer Suresh Sunar briefed the president on the damage caused by the earthquake.

Doctors at the hospital also briefed him about the condition of the injured.

President Paudel had reached Jajarkot via Surkhet to inquire about the condition of the people affected by the M6.4 earthquake that struck northwestern Nepal on Friday night.

A total of 153 people have died in the earthquake while more than 200 have been injured.

He will also visit Khalanga, Ramidanda, Nalagad and Athbiskot of Rukum West to take stock of the relief and rescue work being carried out there.

President Paudel was scheduled to embark on a tour of three European countries – France, Germany and Italy – on Wednesday. But he postponed the visit on Tuesday citing the earthquake.