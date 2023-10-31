Blinken, Saud discuss $125 million loan during Washington meeting

Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed about $125 million loan.

The two ministers met at Washington on Monday.

“In addition, they discussed expanded Development Finance Corporation investment in Nepal, including a new $125 million loan to a Nepali bank to provide loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises,” according to Spokesperson with the US State Department Matthew Miller.

Blinken also expressed the United States’ condolences for the loss of Nepali students’ lives in the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, and concern for Bipin Joshi, who remains missing, during the meeting, according to Miller.

“The two ministers emphasized the strength of the US-Nepal partnership during their Washington meeting today. They highlighted the recently launched $500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact that will build infrastructure, increase access to electricity, and support cross-border power trade. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also praised over 60 years of partnership on Peace Corps Volunteers’ service in Nepal.”