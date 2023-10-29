UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meets PM Dahal

Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Singha Durbar on Sunday.

The two talked about issues related to Nepal and international matters during the meeting held at the Office of the PM and Council of Ministers. Talking with reporters after the meeting PM Dahal has said that he had cordial discussion about the current issues of national and international importance.

"We had serious discussion about climate change and I praised the role the secretary general has played to mitigate negative effects," PM Dahal has added. "We also talked about the important role of the international community and the secretary general in concluding the peace process (in Nepal). We also discussed about economic development and prosperity of Nepal."

He has also expressed hope that the meeting will play an important role in facilitating Nepal's relation with the UN and the international community.