DPM Shrestha discharged from hospital, to return home on Wednesday

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has been discharged from Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, China, on Monday.

Shrestha, who arrived in Beijing last week to take part in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a mild heart attack on Thursday.

According to the hospital, Shrestha was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction after he was brought to the hospital early Thursday morning with complaints of chest discomfort lasting for two hours.

Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain, the hospital said.

Upon his discharge from the hospital, Shrestha expressed gratitude to the doctors involved in his treatment, the hospital family and the Nepali Embassy in Beijing. He also thanked all those who expressed concern for his health and extended their best wishes.

Shrestha is scheduled to return home on Wednesday morning, according to the DPM’s secretariat.