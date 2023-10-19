DPM Shrestha in medical ICU for monitoring, condition stable: Beijing hospital

Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, China, has said that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha is currently in medical ICU for monitoring and treatment and that his condition is stable.

Issuing a medical certificate on Thursday, the hospital said that Shrestha was diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction after he was brought to the hospital early Thursday morning with complaints of chest discomfort lasting for two hours.

Emergency coronary angiography showed an occlusion in the obtuse marginal branch and significant stenosis in the left anterior descending artery. A stent was promptly placed in the obtuse marginal branch, alleviating his chest pain, the hospital said.

According to the hospital, Shrestha is currently in the medical ICU for ongoing monitoring and treatment and he is fully conscious with stable vital signs.

Shrestha, who is in Beijing to attend the Belt and Road Forum, had been feeling discomfort since Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain in the night, according to his personal secretary Suresh Kaji Shrestha.