DPM Narayan Kaji Shrestha suffers heart attack in Beijing, 'out of danger' now

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has suffered heart attack in Beijing where he had gone to attend the Belt and Road Forum.

Shrestha was admitted at the Peking Union Medical College on Tuesday after he complained of chest pain, according to his personal secretary Bijay Gautam. "They have said it's a mild heart attack. He is out of danger now as he was taken to the hospital in time," Gautam has said. "He is currently at the hospital. Details have yet to arrive."

Shrestha felt discomfort since Tuesday afternoon and was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pain in the night, according to another personal secretary Suresh Kaji Shrestha. Stent has been placed to clear obstruction in his heart and he is currently under round-the-clock observation at the hospital.