Koshi CM Kedar Karki passes floor test with flying colors

Chief Minister (CM) of Koshi province Kedar Karki has passed floor test in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

The Nepali Congress (NC) leader secured 86 votes to secure majority in the 93-strong provincial assembly while five lawmakers voted against his government.

CPN-UML, NC, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) voted in support of CM Karki. Five RPP lawmakers voted against the government while one RPP lawmaker was not present during the floor test.

Karki, who is close to leader Shekhar Koirala in NC, had staked claim for chief minister submitting signatures of 47 lawmakers including eight NC lawmakers (including himself) and 39 CPN-UML lawmakers to Province Chief Parshuram Khapung on Thursday going against the center’s decision to support Indra Angbo of CPN (Maoist Center) as the coalition candidate.

He was sworn in as chief minister of Koshi on Sunday, a day after his appointment to the post according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution.

NC has 29 seats the provincial assembly, CPN (Maoist Center) has 13, CPN (Unified Socialist) has four and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has one seat. UML is the largest party in the 93-strong provincial assembly with 40 seats including the deputy speaker. RPP has six seats.

Karki's predecessor, UML leader Hikmat Kumar Karki, had resigned as chief minister on October 7 after it became clear that he would fail a floor test.