No chance of Yam Prasad Adhikari becoming army chief: Defense Minister Khadka

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka has said that reports of making Brigadier General Yam Prasad Adhikari army chief in the future are mere rumors.

There have been reports that term of Adhikari, a former Maoist combatant, has been extended in a way that he can become army chief in the future.

Addressing a program in Kathmandu on Monday Khadka has said that the term of Adhikari has been extended once for three years as per the Army Act and regulations as he qualified by age and years of service.

He has called the rumors of machinations to make Adhikari army chief in the future false. “There are certain standards for army chief. I cannot even imagine the government, the Defense Ministry or me deviating even a bit from the Army Regulations,” Khadka has stated.