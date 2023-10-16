Koshi Chief Minister Karki to take floor test on Wednesday

Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Koshi province Kedar Karki is set to take a floor test in the provincial assembly on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Karki informed the provincial assembly on Monday about his decision to take a vote of confidence on Wednesday.

According to the Provincial Assembly Regulation, the chief minister is required to inform the provincial assembly two days before taking a floor test.

The provincial assembly meeting, which had been adjourned on October 7, has been called for Wednesday following Chief Minister Karki’s decision to seek a trust vote.

Karki, who is close to leader Shekhar Koirala in Nepali Congress (NC), had staked claim for chief minister submitting signatures of 47 lawmakers including eight NC lawmakers (including himself) and 39 CPN-UML lawmakers to Province Chief Parshuram Khapung on Thursday going against the center’s decision to support Indra Angbo of CPN (Maoist Center) as the coalition candidate.

He was sworn in as chief minister of Koshi on Sunday, a day after his appointment to the post according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution.

Karki's predecessor, UML leader Hikmat Kumar Karki, had resigned as chief minister on October 7 after it became clear that he would fail a floor test.