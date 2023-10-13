Maoist leader Ram Prasad Sapkota cleared by South Korean police

CPN (Maoist Center) central member Ram Prasad Sapkota (Deepshikha), who had come under investigation in Korea after he was found in possession of medicines without prescription, has been cleared by South Korea’s police.

Sapkota said that he was preparing to return to Nepal after getting a clean chit from the South Korean authorities.

“I had not done anything wrong, I’m preparing to return to Nepal after getting a clean chit,” he told Setopati. “I’m returning to Kathmandu soon, I’m inquiring about the ticket.”

South Korean authorities had started investigation on Sapkota after they recovered medicines without prescription in his possession upon his arrival at the Incheon International Airport on August 10. The Nepali Embassy in South Korea had taken initiatives to get him released after he got stuck at the immigration office.

He left the medicines at the airport and was released, but he was stopped from leaving South Korea until the investigation was completed.

According to a source, Sapkota had brought the medicines with him to Korea on the request of Nepali Ambassador to South Korea Jyoti Pyakurel, who suffers from anxiety.

The Korean Food and Drug Administration and the Korean Customs Service prohibit passengers entering South Korea from carrying medicines without prescription by doctors specifying the reason for consumption of those medicines while narcotics-containing medication is strictly prohibited from import into Korea even with the doctor’s prescription.

Embassies in South Korea of many developed countries including America, Japan and others warn their citizens about the strict provisions through their websites.