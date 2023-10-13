Office-bearers elected unopposed to UML Madhes committee, Chandeshwar Mandal chairman

All the office-bearers of the CPN-UML Madhes province committee have been elected unopposed.

According to UML central member Saroj Yadav, Chandeshwar Mandal of Siraha has been elected chairman. Politburo member Leela Nath Shrestha had proposed Mandal for chairman.

Bichari Yadav of Parsa has been elected vice-chairman. Former Constituent Assembly member Yadav was earlier in the Madhav Kumar Nepal faction in the party. It is said that UML Secretary and Koshi in-charge Raghubir Mahaseth had proposed Yadav for the post.

Manoj Paudel of Bara has been elected secretary. According to a UML leader, he is close to politburo member Purushottam Paudel.

Arati Bhandari of Rautahat and Mohammad Qais of Dhanusha have been elected deputy secretaries. Bhandari was elected to the post before this as well.

The UML Madhes province convention, which began in Janakpur on Wednesday, will elect a 235-member committee. Chairman Mandal said that the committee members will be finalized by Friday evening.