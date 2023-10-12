Modi visits India-encroached Nepali village Gunji

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Nepali village Gunji encroached by India on Thursday.

Modi reached Gunji village Thursday morning and even held discussion with locals, according to The Times of India.

The government on May 20, 2020 had issued a new map of Nepal including the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh currently encroached by India. Modi has reached Gunji village, that is included in the new Nepali map, almost three and a half years after the new map was issued by Nepal.

Border researcher Buddhi Narayan Shrestha has told Setopati that Modi has tried to assert that the territory belongs to India by visiting the encroached land. Shrestha has added that India has built a Kali Temple there with a drain to prove that the place is the source of Kali river and not Limpiyadhura.

“I don’t have information of any Indian prime minister going there for worship until now. Modi has reached there for the first time after we issued the new map. I feel he has gone there to establish that the territory belongs to India,” Shrestha has added.

The Nepali administration does not have any information of Modi’s visit. A Foreign Ministry officer said that the official knew about Modi’s visit only after reading media reports.

Modi also offered prayers at the Parvati Kund during his visit in the area. Dressed in local traditional attire complete with a turban, he also played a power drum and conch shell while offering prayers at Parvati Kund, The Times of India reported.