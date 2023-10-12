UML Sudur Paschim committee elected unopposed, Krishna Prasad Jaisi chairman

All the office-bearers including the chairman have been elected unopposed to the CPN-UML Sudur Paschim province committee.

Krishna Prasad Jaisi of Achham was elected chairman after Kamal Timilsina of Achham, Bharat Saud and Bachan Bahadur Singh of Kanchanpur withdrew their candidacies. Jaisi is a former chairman of the then Achham District Development Committee.

Kali Bahadur Shahi of Bajura had already been elected unopposed as vice-chairman after Hari Singh Saud, Hajari Saud, Baldev Regmi and Rana Bahadur Mahara withdrew their names.

Rana Bahadur Chand was elected unopposed as secretary after Ratan Raj Regmi and Rajesh Kumar Khati pulled out of the contest.

Bhagirathi Bishta was elected deputy secretary (female) after Kandakala Rana withdrew her candidacy.

Nar Bahadur BK was elected deputy secretary in the open category after Ashok Kumar Chand withdrew his candidacy.