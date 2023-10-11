Curfew and restrictions lifted in Nepalgunj after a week

The Banke District Administration Office has lifted the curfew and restrictions that had been in place in Nepalgunj for the past one week.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, Banke’s Assistant Chief District Officer Topendra Bahadur KC said that the curfew and restrictions have been completely lifted from 4 AM Tuesday.

The Banke administration had imposed an indefinite curfew starting at 1 PM last Tuesday suspecting disruption of social harmony in Nepalgunj.

Situation became tense in Nepalgunj raising risks of disruption in religious and social harmony after a person affiliated to Omkar Pariwar Hindu Samaj posted a Facebook status targeting the Muslims last Sunday. The Muslims urged the police to arrest the person and staged a protest rally the next day after the person was not arrested.

Omkar Pariwar Hindu Samaj then took out a rally in the name of harmony last Tuesday. The administration imposed an indefinite curfew to avert untoward incidents after the rally started to turn violent and resorted to destruction of public properties and pelted stones.