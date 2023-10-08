HoR unanimously endorses proposal to consider school education bill

The House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider the School Education Bill 2023.

The proposal was endorsed by the HoR during the House meeting on Sunday.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Ashok Kumar Rai earlier answered questions raised by lawmakers during the theoretical discussion on the bill.

He said that Parliament should hold clause-wise discussions on the bill and pass it soon.

Lawmakers then unanimously endorsed the proposal to consider the bill when Speaker Devraj Ghimire tabled it for decision.

According to Rule 112 of the House of Representatives Regulations, amendments to the bill can be filed within 72 hours.

Speaker Ghimire has requested lawmakers to lodge their amendments with the Bill Section.