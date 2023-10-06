Nawaraj Sharma elected UML Gandaki chairman

Nawaraj Sharma has been elected Gandaki chairman of CPN-UML.

According to Chief Election Officer Surendra Thapa Magar, Sharma secured 531 votes while Mayanath Adhikari got 365 votes as per the final vote counting result late Monday night.

Sharma was backed by UML Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung while Adhikari was supported by UML standing committee member Khagaraj Adhikari.

Min Bahadur Gurung has been elected vice-chairman securing 534 votes. He defeated Baburam Bishwakarma by 172 votes.

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya Dawadi has been reelected as secretary. He received 520 votes while Rashmi Acharya got 376.

Dam Bahadur Bishwakarma has been elected deputy secretary with 499 votes. His rival Santosh Rawal received 397 votes.

Similarly, Manju Adhikari has been elected deputy secretary (female). Adhikari received 531 votes while Mina Gurung got 365.

Chief Election Officer Magar told Setopati that 896 of the total 907 eligible voters cast their votes in the convention of UML’s Gandaki province committee. Thirty-three voting machines were used in the election.

A total of 277 candidates contested the election for 165 posts. Among them, 31 had already been elected unopposed before Monday.