Inquiry commission on gold smuggling begins work

The inquiry commission on gold smuggling has begun work from Wednesday.

According to Dilli Raj Acharya, the commission’s chairman, the commission began work by setting up its office on the premises of the Home Ministry’s old building.

The commission’s first meeting held on Wednesday decided on Inquiry Commission Related to Control of Gold Smuggling 2023 as the name of the commission.

The commission has said that it will collect information and suggestions on different matters related to gold smuggling until November 2.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, Acharya said that the commission has been given judicial authority.

“We will summon people dragged into investigation. The commission can arrest those who don’t come. We will take the CIB’s investigation as source,” Acharya said. “We will seek additional workforce for investigation.”

The government formed the commission to investigate cases of gold smuggling on Sunday. The four-member commission has been given three months to complete its work.