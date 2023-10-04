Curfew continues in Nepalgunj as tension wanes

The curfew imposed in Nepalgunj on Tuesday has continued on Wednesday even as situation is gradually getting normal.

“There’s no tense situation today,” Chief of Banke Police Santosh Singh Rathore told Setopati. “The people of Nepalgunj are exercising great caution and restraint.”

He added that decision about extending the curfew will be taken by meeting of the security committee after analyzing the situation.

He revealed that around 900 Nepalis arriving from different parts of India have been stuck at the Jamunaha border point and the administration will now work to send them toward their respective destinations.

The Banke District Administration Office had imposed indefinite curfew starting at one Tuesday afternoon suspecting disruption of social harmony in Nepalgunj.

The situation became tense raising risks of disruption in religious and social harmony after a person affiliated to Omkar Pariwar Hindu Samaj posted a Facebook status targeting the Muslims on Sunday. The Muslims urged the police for arrest of that person and staged a protest rally on Monday after the person was not arrested.

Omkar Pariwar Hindu Samaj then took out a rally in the name of harmony Tuesday morning. The administration imposed indefinite curfew to avert untoward incidents after the rally started to turn violent and resorted to destruction of public properties and pelted stones.