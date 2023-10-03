I hope projects would be completed in time: MCC CEO Alice Albright

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Alice Albright has expressed hope that the projects under the MCC in Nepal would be completed in time.

Talking with media persons in Kathmandu Tuesday afternoon after meeting Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and other leaders, Albright has revealed that they all support MCC. “The MCC Compact has already gone into implementation. I am very enthusiastic after talking with them and I am hopeful that the projects would be completed in time.”

Albright was busy in high level political meetings on Monday and Tuesday after arriving in Kathmandu on Sunday.

She has added that the MCC has the experience of completing projects in time in many countries across the globe in the past 20 years and stated that the projects in Nepal would also be completed in time despite a few complexities.

She has also reiterated American commitment toward the interpretative declaration added to the MCC Compact by the House of Representatives pointing that America has accepted the declaration.

The MCC Compact went into implementation on August 29 in Nepal and the projects will have to be completed within five years.