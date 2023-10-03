Ghanashyam Khatiwada elected Koshi chairman of UML

Ghanashyam Khatiwada has been elected Koshi chairman of CPN-UML.

Khatiwada secured 512 votes to defeat Binod Dhakal by 82 votes as vote counting finished late Monday night. Dhakal received 430 votes while 35 votes were invalid.

Khatiwada, who was elected lawmaker from Morang-1 in 2017, has exacted revenge on Dhakal for his loss in the election for Morang chair of UML 14 years ago.

The panel of Khatiwada with blessing of Chairman KP Sharma Oli has swept the election bagging all the office-bearers.

Raj Kumar Bhandari from Panchthar has been elected secretary securing 524 votes, while Dewan Rai of Khotang and Jal Barsha Rajbanshi of Jhapa have been elected deputy secretaries securing 628 and 610 votes respectively.

Tikram Chmjong of Dhankuta had already been elected vice-chairman unopposed.



